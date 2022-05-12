LawCall
What’s next for Casey White?

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets.

Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White.

A man is back in chains...

“If you got in his way I think he would hurt you,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Casey White caught in Evansville, Indiana with former Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White. 11 days and three states after their escape the duo led police on a chase that ended in a crash and Vicky turning a gun on herself.

“At the end of the day these guys manipulate these women and use them until they are done with them… She would have figured that out if she would have lived,” said Singleton.

Around 36 hours after his capture Casey was returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Where he was arraigned at 10:15pm.

“He was officially informed he was charged with escape in the first degree but we will continue to look at that case for more charges,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

Casey’s upcoming murder trial is set for June however his defense attorney says he’s going to file a motion to delay the trail, against Casey’s request.

Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves says Casey will not spend another hour in the Lauderdale County Jail so for the trial he will have to be housed in another facility.

“We are looking at all of our options and whatever we decide will not be released to the public.”

Singleton says that’s due to security reasons. For now, Casey is in prison in Jefferson County. In Lauderdale County, the community is trying to stay strong.

“She was a friend…Despite what she did they are very hurt over what she did and they are very disillusioned about what she did. But she still worked day in and day out for 17 years. Some of them have very mixed emotions right now… One minute they are mad the next they are sympathizing,” said Singleton.

Vicky White’s body is back in Alabama. She will be buried Saturday at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, according to her obituary released by Greenhill Funeral Home.

