LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

WBRC sponsoring Do Dah Day at Cahaba Brewing Co.

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do Dah Day is once again going to the dogs, cats and other lovable critters.

WBRC FOX6 News is a proud sponsor of the event. This year the festivities will be at Cahaba Brewing Company in Birmingham on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Do Dah Day was founded in 1979, and as a charity event, Do Dah Day’s mission every year is to raise money for their beneficiaries. This year the money raised will go to Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation, and Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Doors open at 11:01 a.m. and the fun goes until 6:01 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door and they accept Venmo and PayPal, and kids under 12 get in free.

Visit dodahday.org/tickets for more info!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Arrest in shooting between 2 employees at Dollar General Warehouse
Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a...
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand dug grave
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released

Latest News

SSA: Top 10 baby names of 2021
BBB of North Alabama Cullman Shred Day
Mountain Brook PD community safety meetings
Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings
Chris Osborne
Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London