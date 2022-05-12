WBRC sponsoring Do Dah Day at Cahaba Brewing Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do Dah Day is once again going to the dogs, cats and other lovable critters.

WBRC FOX6 News is a proud sponsor of the event. This year the festivities will be at Cahaba Brewing Company in Birmingham on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Do Dah Day was founded in 1979, and as a charity event, Do Dah Day’s mission every year is to raise money for their beneficiaries. This year the money raised will go to Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation, and Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Doors open at 11:01 a.m. and the fun goes until 6:01 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door and they accept Venmo and PayPal, and kids under 12 get in free.

Visit dodahday.org/tickets for more info!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.