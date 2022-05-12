University of Alabama delivers powerful economic impact to state

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us see the University of Alabama as an academic institution, which it is, but we tend to forget it’s also a massive economic machine as well.

How big is it? One college professor calculated it all up and came with a figure of a $2.8 billion dollar impact on the state, generating more than 13,000 jobs and pouring in $137 million dollars in income and sales taxes to the state of Alabama.

“On the streets we looked at all the spending on off-campus housing, as well as the payroll of the university and staff and so, this is spent to all,” said Dr. Samuel Addy.

For metro Tuscaloosa, the direct monetary impact is $2.2 billion and a hefty $42 million in local sales taxes.

Dr. Samuel Addy says the university’s economic might was trending upwards before Nick Saban arrived in 2007, but added there is no doubt Alabama’s success on the gridiron in recent years fueled the economic engine to greater heights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.