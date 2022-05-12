LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa city leaders trying to get overcrowding on the Strip under control

Tuscaloosa leaders looking for solution to overcrowded bars
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes could be coming to Tuscaloosa’s Strip. Overcrowding is getting new attention from Tuscaloosa police and city leaders.

Police saw large crowds on the Strip right after a recent A-Day game. Earlier this week, Councilman Lee Busby and others met with law enforcement and bar owners to try and come up with the best solutions.

Tuscaloosa police say long lines getting in the bars are leading to packed sidewalks and in some cases, people are standing in the street. Councilor Busby says it’s early in the process to find solutions, but he says everyone’s safety needs to be top priority.

“We’re looking at how to control that and how to keep it safe for everybody down there. I think part of our concern was a lot of this crowd wasn’t students. These were people that had come in from outside areas and that’s something we’re paying attention to,” Busby said.

Busby tells us a queuing permit for businesses to use city right of ways is being discussed. That would try and get the long lines under control.

Police Chief Brent Blankley says there wasn’t a singular incident that prompted their concerns and that’s the very thing they’re trying to prevent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

You now have a chance to voice the changes and improvements you’d like to see on metro...
Survey sent out to get your feedback on future Birmingham transportation needs
Farmers across the nation are paying more for fertilizer due to a shortage.
ALFA says Alabama farmers are paying double for fertilizer
Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt...
Jail protocols could change after Lauderdale County escape
Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirm they are responding to reports of...
BFRS responding to reports of a person shot