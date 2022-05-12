Tuscaloosa city leaders trying to get overcrowding on the Strip under control

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes could be coming to Tuscaloosa’s Strip. Overcrowding is getting new attention from Tuscaloosa police and city leaders.

Police saw large crowds on the Strip right after a recent A-Day game. Earlier this week, Councilman Lee Busby and others met with law enforcement and bar owners to try and come up with the best solutions.

Tuscaloosa police say long lines getting in the bars are leading to packed sidewalks and in some cases, people are standing in the street. Councilor Busby says it’s early in the process to find solutions, but he says everyone’s safety needs to be top priority.

“We’re looking at how to control that and how to keep it safe for everybody down there. I think part of our concern was a lot of this crowd wasn’t students. These were people that had come in from outside areas and that’s something we’re paying attention to,” Busby said.

Busby tells us a queuing permit for businesses to use city right of ways is being discussed. That would try and get the long lines under control.

Police Chief Brent Blankley says there wasn’t a singular incident that prompted their concerns and that’s the very thing they’re trying to prevent.

