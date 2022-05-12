FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are starting out warmer than previous mornings. Most locations are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cool spots are in far east Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the mid 60s. It’s a little muggy this morning, so we can’t rule out the potential for an isolated shower before 10 a.m. I can’t rule out the potential for some patchy fog in a few spots, but it won’t be widespread. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with some cloud cover around. A few showers have developed in parts of Bibb and Chilton counties around 5 a.m. The best chance for an isolated shower this morning will likely occur in west Alabama. Rain chance only at 10-20%. We will likely see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures may end up a few degrees cooler in east Alabama this afternoon. Parts of west Alabama could climb into the lower 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out along the Mississippi/Alabama border this evening, but most of us will end up dry as drier air filters in from the east. Winds today will remain light from the east at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, you won’t need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 70s by 7-8 p.m.

Mostly Dry and Slightly Cooler Friday: We should start tomorrow morning dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Slightly drier air is forecast to move into our area tomorrow, so temperatures will likely end up a few degrees cooler. I think we will see a big spread in temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Highs could end up in the upper 70s and lower 80s in east Alabama. Areas along I-65 will likely end up in the low to mid 80s. West Alabama could trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will hold on to a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us should remain dry. Winds will continue from the east tomorrow at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Models are hinting that we could see a slightly higher chance for widely scattered showers and storms Saturday evening. Saturday morning will likely start out dry and cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A weak disturbance to our northwest could slide into west Alabama Saturday evening. Rain chance is up to 30 percent. Any storms the move through our area will have the chance to become strong. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Remember to go indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder. If you live east of I-65, rain chances Saturday appear lower.

Mostly Dry Sunday: Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry and very warm. Morning temperatures are forecast to start in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots in west Alabama could approach 90°F. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm, but most of us will end up dry and hot. Cloud cover is forecast to move in late in the day with a slightly better chance for widely scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning.

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night: Don’t forget to view the total lunar eclipse Sunday night! It’ll begin around 8:30 p.m. with the total eclipse occurring around 11 p.m. The moon will turn a reddish hue around this time. Cloud cover could be an issue as rain chances could go up around 20-30 percent with a partly cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky. If you view the eclipse, make sure you take pictures and submit them to the WBRC First Alert Weather App! We would love to share them on television Monday.

Heat Continues Next Week: Models continue to show a summer-like pattern next week. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the 60s with highs in the lower 90s for most of next week. Rain chances remain isolated at 10-20 percent each day. You’ll likely need to water the yard/garden over the next 5-7 days. Our best rain chances will likely occur Saturday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning.

