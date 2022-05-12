LawCall
Survey sent out to get your feedback on future Birmingham transportation needs

You now have a chance to voice the changes and improvements you’d like to see on metro...

By Catherine Patterson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You now have a chance to voice the changes and improvements you’d like to see on metro Birmingham roadways.

The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham emailed out a quick, five-question survey to find out your concerns as it plans for future transportation needs.

The commission wants to hear about your top transportation problems like gas prices and road conditions, whether you want more sidewalks or bike lanes, and the likelihood of you buying an electric car.

“It’s just helping us realize if we do get extra federal funding for our region-- we get about $30 million each year-- then where would we want to invest that extra money and what types of projects?” said principal planner Lindsay Puckett.  “Is it widening roadways, is it maintaining roadways, is it making intersections safer? Repaving? Addition bicycle infrastructure or sidewalk infrastructure?”

For a link to the survey, click here.

