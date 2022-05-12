LawCall
Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama, plant in December...
The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama, plant in December of 2022. Sources are also reporting the South Korean automaker is expected to soon announce it will build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.(Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.

Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency.

Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees.

The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment.

The announcement would come days before Georgia’s primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

