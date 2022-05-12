LawCall
Slice Pizza & Brew: Brown butter pasta

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Slice Pizza & Brew: Brown butter pasta

Ingredients:

6 oz. brown butter

6 oz. roasted garlic

6 oz. roasted tomatoes

6 oz. cooked bacon bits

2 oz. shaved parmesan

fresh basil garnish

Directions:

Saute all ingredients and add your favorite pasta. Garnish with basil.

