Slice Pizza & Brew: Brown butter pasta

Ingredients:

6 oz. brown butter

6 oz. roasted garlic

6 oz. roasted tomatoes

6 oz. cooked bacon bits

2 oz. shaved parmesan

fresh basil garnish

Directions:

Saute all ingredients and add your favorite pasta. Garnish with basil.

