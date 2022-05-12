Slice Pizza & Brew: Brown butter pasta
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ingredients:
6 oz. brown butter
6 oz. roasted garlic
6 oz. roasted tomatoes
6 oz. cooked bacon bits
2 oz. shaved parmesan
fresh basil garnish
Directions:
Saute all ingredients and add your favorite pasta. Garnish with basil.
