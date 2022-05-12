LawCall
Samford University receives largest gift ever made by single donor to higher education institution in Alabama

Samford announces $100M Marvin Mann gift SOURCE: Samford University
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An historic donation for Samford University.

Samford University announced Thursday that it received a gift of $100 million from late Samford alumnus Marvin Mann.

Samford leaders said the gift is not only the largest gift made by a single donor to Samford, but it is also the largest gift ever made by a single donor to a higher education institution in Alabama.

Per Mann’s wishes, $95 million will go toward endowed scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students. The remaining $5 million will go to support the Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership, which was established by Mann in 2008 in honor of his late wife, Frances.

