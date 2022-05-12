Police: Tuscaloosa crash may have been caused by medical incident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a deadly crash in Tuscaloosa may have happened because the victim had a medical incident, according to police.

Ruby Petagrew, 82, was driving her 1999 Toyota Corolla while crossing over a speed table on Overbrook Road around 6:25 p.m. May 11.

Her car hit a mailbox at a home and then crashed into bushes of a home three houses away. Mrs. Petagrew died at the scene.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and is conducting a follow-up investigation.

