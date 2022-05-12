LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police: Tuscaloosa crash may have been caused by medical incident

Ruby Petagrew, 82, was driving her 1999 Toyota Corolla while crossing over a speed table on...
Ruby Petagrew, 82, was driving her 1999 Toyota Corolla while crossing over a speed table on Overbrook Road around 6:25 p.m. May 11.(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a deadly crash in Tuscaloosa may have happened because the victim had a medical incident, according to police.

Ruby Petagrew, 82, was driving her 1999 Toyota Corolla while crossing over a speed table on Overbrook Road around 6:25 p.m. May 11.


make google map responsive

Her car hit a mailbox at a home and then crashed into bushes of a home three houses away. Mrs. Petagrew died at the scene.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and is conducting a follow-up investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull

Latest News

Police are looking for a group accused of stealing 8 designer bags from Belk.
Hoover police look for suspects after 8 designer purses stolen from Belk
Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a...
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand dug grave
Tuscaloosa authorities say 2 bodies were found in a home on Garber Street in Holt.
2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa Co. house fire
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced that 25 airports will benefit from more than...
Several Alabama airports awarded grants from FAA