LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Missing teen sought by Montgomery police

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kylie Elaine...
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kylie Elaine Boyd.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the police department, Kylie Boyd was last seen on May 3 around 5 p.m. in the area of County Road 575 in Trinity, located in Morgan County. She is described as being 5′8″ wearing a red and white Kool-aid hoodie and matching sweatpants with white Converse sneakers. She was also possibly wearing a brace on her right hand.

If you have any information regarding Boyd’s whereabouts, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2651 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull

Latest News

Tuscaloosa authorities say 2 bodies were found in a home on Garber Street in Holt.
2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa Co. house fire
What's next for Casey White?
What’s next for Casey White?
2 bodies found in Holt after house fire
Bodies of 2 people found after house fire in Holt
Police are looking for a group accused of stealing 8 designer bags from Belk.
Hoover police look for suspects after 8 designer purses stolen from Belk