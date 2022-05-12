Jail protocols could change after Lauderdale County escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt following his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. We’re asking about the protocols at these jails, and whether they could change.

“I really believe that we’re going to learn that this escape has been planned not just for a few weeks but perhaps for a few years.”

According to investigators, before the two escaped, former Lauderdale County Jail official Vicky White spoke over the phone with Casey White while he was in Donaldson Prison.

Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town has been following the case closely.

“There’s a reason why Casey White decided he wanted to plead guilty to a cold case capital murder and be transferred up to Lauderdale County,” Town, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama said.

Investigators say they are working to connect the dots. Meanwhile, Town says protocols inside jails could change because of this high-profile escape. He says something like this could happen anywhere.

“Every sheriff, anybody who is running a jail right now should be looking at their internal procedures, their vetting procedures just to make sure and be doubly sure that those in charge of inmates are the right people for the job,” Town said.

Seeing as Vicky White was the Assistant Director of Corrections, Town believes “integrity checks” should happen at least once a year with jail employees similar to security clearance checks.

“It’s just a process that you get used to and its necessary and it assures those that you are worthy of that clearance or that responsibility,” Town said.

Town tells us jail policies and procedures need to be emphasized every day during role call and during training. He believes training should happen regularly and not just once a year. Town also feels increasing pay could attract more quality employees.

