LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Illinois senator shares motherhood journey in appeal to colleagues to support codifying Roe v. Wade

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) took to the floor to detail her experiences with in vitro fertilization, and how Roe v. Wade is connected.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Addressing her colleagues on the Senate floor, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) spoke out Tuesday about how Roe v. Wade is about much more than ending a pregnancy.

“It changed the lives of women who desperately wanted to be moms,” she said.

Duckworth shared how she says the Supreme Court ruling of nearly 50 years ago made it easier for women to make their own reproductive choices including in her journey to become a mother.

“I’d never would have had my creative, silly, drive me crazy, love them infinitely, two daughters if Roe hadn’t paved the way for women to make their own health care decisions, as I was only able to get pregnant through IVF,” she said.

Duckworth supports the Women’s Health Protection Act, which already passed the House.

The proposed legislation is written to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services including the prescribing of certain drugs,offering abortion services via telemedicine, and immediate access to abortion services when the provider determines a delay risks a mother’s health.

“It’s not just about access to abortion,” said Duckworth. “It’s about all of these states that have these trigger laws that further restrict the definition of what abortion is. For example, in some states they’re defining a fertilized egg on day one of fertilization as a person.”

Wednesday’s vote comes as Republicans speak out in support of a leaked draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

“It returns this issue to the people,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “It recognizes that the Constitution doesn’t weigh in on abortion.”

With the Senate failing to move forward with this legislation, the focus turns to the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court is anticipated to decide on the future of Roe versus Wade by the end of next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse
Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a...
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand dug grave
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released

Latest News

Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Department of Defense responds to U.S. Space Command movement criticism
Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
Sample ballot from the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
Primary sample ballots for each Alabama county
It’s now illegal in Alabama to administer or prescribe gender-affirming medications to...
Youth transgender treatment ban in Alabama now in effect