LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Hoover police look for suspects after 8 designer purses stolen from Belk

Police are looking for a group accused of stealing 8 designer bags from Belk.
Police are looking for a group accused of stealing 8 designer bags from Belk.(Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are looking for four people after eight designer purses were stolen from Belk at the Riverchase Galleria.

Police say the bags, which were stolen on April 20, are worth more than $12,000.

The four worked together and stole seven Louis Vuitton bags and one Dior bag, according to Hoover Police. Once in the parking lot they got into a red Hyundai sedan and left. Police do not know the tag information.

Hoover Police say 8 designer bags, worth more than $12,000, were stolen from Belk.
Hoover Police say 8 designer bags, worth more than $12,000, were stolen from Belk.(Hoover PD)

Detectives believe this same group are suspects in similar thefts from Belk at the Summit as well as a Belk in Huntsville.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, or know anything about this case, please contact Hoover Detective Jennifer Stewart at (205) 444-7616.

If immediate assistance is needed, please call Hoover 911 or the non-emergency number (205) 822-5300. You can also leave an anonymous tip here. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kylie Elaine...
Missing teen sought by Montgomery police
Tuscaloosa authorities say 2 bodies were found in a home on Garber Street in Holt.
2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa Co. house fire
What's next for Casey White?
What’s next for Casey White?
2 bodies found in Holt after house fire
Bodies of 2 people found after house fire in Holt