Hoover police look for suspects after 8 designer purses stolen from Belk

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are looking for four people after eight designer purses were stolen from Belk at the Riverchase Galleria.

Police say the bags, which were stolen on April 20, are worth more than $12,000.

The four worked together and stole seven Louis Vuitton bags and one Dior bag, according to Hoover Police. Once in the parking lot they got into a red Hyundai sedan and left. Police do not know the tag information.

Hoover Police say 8 designer bags, worth more than $12,000, were stolen from Belk. (Hoover PD)

Detectives believe this same group are suspects in similar thefts from Belk at the Summit as well as a Belk in Huntsville.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, or know anything about this case, please contact Hoover Detective Jennifer Stewart at (205) 444-7616.

If immediate assistance is needed, please call Hoover 911 or the non-emergency number (205) 822-5300. You can also leave an anonymous tip here. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

