Hey USFL, meet Bo Scarbrough

Bo Scarbrough after Stallions practice
Bo Scarbrough after Stallions practice(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hey USFL, meet Bo Scarbrough.

“My mindset is just to run someone over, that’s it. That’s what I am about,” Scarbrough said. “Get in front, I’m going to run through you, maybe take your heart out or something.”

The former Alabama offensive MVP is ready to giddy up with the Stallions in the new pro league after a four-year NFL career.

“Just another opportunity to play with these great guys,” Scarbrough said.

“He’s an outstanding player, picks up the offense fast,” Stallions coach, Skip Holtz added.

The home-grown player never thought he would be playing professional football in this state.

“Being from Tuscaloosa and Eutaw, Alabama this is a dream come true,” Scarbrough said.

After spending a few days with the Stallions, Scarbrough said their standards remind him of Alabama.

“If they meeting starts at 8:00, they will be there 7:50, just professional type. If you’re there at 8:00, you’re late,” Scarbrough added.

And the Bama boys made sure to congratulate the running back on his new journey.

“OJ Howard text me, Brian Robinson text me,” Scarbrough said.

He’s not fixated on reuniting with those guys in the National Football League, instead he said he’s simply trying to win for his new team.

“Feels like I’m still in the NFL, just in Birmingham, Alabama,” Scarbrough said.

Scarbrough is likely to make his Stallions debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Stars.

