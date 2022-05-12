LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)

By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several lanes were blocked on I-77 in Summit County from just after 7:00 A.M. until just afternoon following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. just a few miles north of the Akron Canton Airport in Green.

The crash resulted in an explosion, the sheriff’s office said. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Deputies and first responders arrived to the scene, and rescued both drivers from their vehicles, and transported them to an area hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Our highway worker, better yet, our brother, a husband, a father and a grandfather suffered serious injuries but it is nothing short of a miracle that he survived,” said Gery Noirot the O.D.O.T. District 4 Deputy Director.

The video shows the dump truck driver veering off the road, directly at the ODOT truck, and the driver never appears to try and steer out of the accident and never appears to break.

The ODOT worker was on his way to pick up a piece of equipment when he stopped on the side of the road to pick up some trash that he had noticed when his one ton truck was hit from behind.

“We’ll let the Summit County Sheriff’s office do their investigation to determine what happened this morning but what I can tell you is I hear, far too often, from our folks is that they see drivers paying attention to things other than the road way and this has to stop,” Noirot said.

Last year, across the state, 154 ODOT workers, or ODOT equipment was hit by drivers on Ohio highways but already in 2022 there have been 82 instances of crews hit by Ohio drivers.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Arrest in shooting between 2 employees at Dollar General Warehouse
Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a...
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand dug grave
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released

Latest News

Tuscaloosa County Schools needing bus drivers
Tuscaloosa County schools searching for bus drivers for fall
Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
One college professor calculated it all up and came with a figure of a $2.8 billion dollar...
University of Alabama delivers powerful economic impact to state
Tyson Foods providing affordable rides for Blountsville employees
Tyson Foods providing affordable rides for Blountsville employees
Economic impact of University of Alabama
Economic impact of University of Alabama