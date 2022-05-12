LawCall
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand dug grave

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chilton County.

Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 on May 05, 2022, to investigate a suspicious incident. While there, they found what appeared to be a hand dug grave and a body, according to Sheriff John Shearon.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in order to identify the victim. The condition of the victim doesn’t allow for visual identification, however, based on forensic examination, the victim is believed to be a white male, late 20′s to early 30′s, 5′8″ to 5′9″ in height, average build with dark hair. The victim did have at least one tattoo, on the inside on the right forearm. It is blue with black outline and is possibly of a tropical fish.

Anyone having any information about this investigation or the possible identity of the victim is asked to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bland at (205) 755-4698 or jennifer.bland@chiltoncountyso.org. You can also provide information anonymously using the Crime Tip function on the Sheriff’s Office website or the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office App.

