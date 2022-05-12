LawCall
Casey White now back behind bars in Alabama

Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9
Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9(VCSO)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is now back behind bars in Alabama, but he is not in the same facility that the former correctional officer Vicky White helped him escape from. White is actually in Jefferson County right now.

He has returned to the Donaldson Correctional Facility, a facility he once spent time at. He returned to Alabama on May 10, and within an hour was brought into court in Lauderdale County to face a judge.

Inside, the murder suspect learned he will be charged with escape in the first degree, in addition to the capital murder charges he already faces. He then left the courthouse flanked by law enforcement both in front and behind him, vastly different to the walk out he and former correctional officer Vicky White participated in.

While White is beginning to face the music and answer law enforcement’s questions, the woman who helped him escape won’t be able to answer the many questions surrounding this case, starting with “why.”

The coroner ruled Vicky White’s death a suicide, caused by a self-inflicted gun shot as law enforcement closed in. While disappointed in the former correctional officer, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton believes we will never know what caused his former employee and friend to help the murder suspect escape.

“People who have a child will understand, and they make a bad choice, you discipline and you correct them, but you still love them. Vicky was a friend to all of us. I am very disappointed in what she did. I have no explanation of why she did it, what in the world possessed her to do this, we will never know,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says his team is ready to go to trial. Again, White is now being charged with first degree escape in addition to the charges he was already facing.

