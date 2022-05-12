Blazers basketball star Jordan Walker announces return to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Basketball star Jordan “Jelly” Walker announced on social media that he will return to the Blazers for his senior season.

Walker led the Blazers last season with 20.3 points per game, and was named the Conference-USA Player of the Year after leading the Blazers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. Walker also broke current UAB head coach Andy Kennedy’s scoring record for most points scored by a UAB player in a game.

Walker originally declared for the NBA Draft, but decided to return to the Blazers for the next season.

