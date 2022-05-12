LawCall
BFRS responding to reports of a person shot

Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirm they are responding to reports of a person shot in East Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirm they are responding to reports of a person shot in East Birmingham.

Authorities say this happened in the 500 block of Cascade Avenue. So far, no word on what led to this shooting, or if there are any suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

