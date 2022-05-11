When will Casey White return to Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Casey White now behind bars and Vickey White dead many would assume their story is now over but plenty of questions remain. Perhaps the biggest is centered around Casey White’s future. Many are now asking where White resides, and if he will return to Alabama to face the consequences of his prior crimes and most recent escape.

“We have him presently in our Vanderburgh county Jail. He signed a waiver of extradition to go back to Alabama. I have notified the sheriff there and they are going to make arrangements to pick the suspect up and return him to the state of Alabama,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

As for when and where the transfer in custody will occur, Indiana law enforcement refused to divulge specifics.

“Due to safety and security measures, we will not be divulging that to you. It won’t be a public spectacle. When he leaves, he will go out a hidden exit and it won’t be public display,” said Sheriff Wedding.

However, we have learned that White will return to Alabama on the evening of May 10 and will be expected in court between 9:30 and 10:30 this evening. We spoke with investigators for the U.S. Marshals office earlier today, and even with Casey White now back behind bars, they believe their investigation is far from over.

“Obviously it is still an ongoing investigation. There is an investigation into the escape itself and obviously if there were any other crimes the pair committed while they were evading capture. This is not the end of the investigation; this is not the end of the story,” said one U.S. Marshall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.