LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

WATCH: Good Samaritans rush in to help woman suffering medical episode in car

After a woman waiting at an intersection was seen slumped over her steering wheel, a group of good Samaritans jumped in to help her. (SOURCE: BOYNTON PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A group of good Samaritans were caught on camera springing into action to help a woman who was having a medical episode while driving through an intersection.

The woman was stopped at an intersection in Boynton Beach, Florida, waiting for the light to turn green when suddenly her car can be seen on the video slowly drifting into the intersection.

According to Boynton Beach police, the woman’s coworker, who was in another car, saw her slumped over the steering wheel, so she raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of the other people.

Seeing what was happening, several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the woman’s moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car, and a man used it to smash the rear passenger side window.

Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger side door.

The good Samaritans then put the car in neutral and pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot.

A nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

The police department said it was sharing the video to learn the identities of the strangers who came together to save the woman’s life. The department said it wants to recognize them all and meet the woman they saved.

If you know any of the people involved, the police department asks you to contact Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Garbage pickup has residents in Cottondale frustrated
Garbage piling up in a Cottondale neighborhood
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Alanna Vaughn, 12, and her little brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh, 10, were robbed at gunpoint...
2 children robbed at gunpoint for their puppy, police say
The high gasoline prices keep hanging around like an unwanted guest. The average price per...
Looking beyond the price of gasoline: Who calls the shots?
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian