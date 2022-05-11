Traffic stop leads to multiple drug trafficking charges in Chilton Co.

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 7, Chilton County Patrol units stopped a blue Mitsubishi, driven by Trinitee Swanson, for a minor traffic violation on County Road 503, near Highway 31 in Verbena.

Trinitee Daioud Swanson. (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

While deputies were speaking with Swanson about the traffic violation, she appeared to be very nervous and shaking, according to police. When deputies asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle, passenger Brady Warren spoke up and gave the location of the 9mm handgun.

Brady Lamar Warren. (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

After a thorough investigation by deputies and a K-9 search that revealed numerous criminal violations, Swanson, Warren, and Ferrolder Howell, a third passenger, were arrested and taken into custody.

Forrolder Tondermengo Howell. (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Swanson, of Bessemer, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking of dangerous drugs that included Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Heroin, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one violation for improper lights, and another for failure to register vehicle.

Warren, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking of dangerous drugs that included Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Heroin, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.

Police say Howell, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking of dangerous drugs that included Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Heroin, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drugs and evidence seized include: one 9mm handgun, approximately six ounces of Methamphetamine, seven grams of Heroin, four grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 174 grams of marijuana, along with two sets of digital scales, according to police.

