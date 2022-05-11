Street at Tuscaloosa train crossing to remain open despite some concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa has reached a decision about a railroad crossing that had people concerned for more than one reason. After a series of meetings City Councilman Matthew Wilson, whose district includes that crossing, says the decision to keep it open was based on the majority of the people who voiced their concerns.

The road intersects the railroad crossing near the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Residents were concerned that closing the street at the railroad crossing could create another problem for the surrounding neighborhood. That railroad crossing is at the intersection of 16th Street and TY Rogers Jr. Avenue. Neighbors complained of trains blocking the crossing and trains constantly blowing their horns day and night. If the city closed 16th street, train engineers would no longer need to blow their horns as they approach the crossing as required by law. That would also mean that traffic would be diverted onto 18th street.

Wilson says a majority of people who attended meetings about the railroad crossing would prefer dealing with the noise than take an alternate route to get around if the street was closed. “The numbers came out that the people that live around there and at least a point 25 radius, they wanted to keep that current site open,” Wilson told WBRC. He added, they are having talks with representatives of Congresswoman Teri Sewell’s Office about trains blowing their horns at that railroad crossing.

