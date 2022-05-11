LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse

The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.(WDAM 7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a shooting at the Dollar General Warehouse in the 4100 block of Lakeshore Parkway.

Police say the shooting happened between two employees. The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County after capture in Indiana
WBRC Waitr driver gas cards
Popular Food App Waitr hiring for 200 jobs in Birmingham
WBRC Baby formula shortage scams
WBRC Baby formula shortage scams
WBRC Water meter lids stolen
WBRC Water meter lids stolen