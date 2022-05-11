Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a shooting at the Dollar General Warehouse in the 4100 block of Lakeshore Parkway.

Police say the shooting happened between two employees. The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

