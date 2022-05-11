LawCall
Scammers taking advantage of baby formula shortage

WBRC Baby formula shortage scams
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The nationwide baby formula shortage has some moms turning to other means to get the much-needed products. At least one mother bought it off Facebook, she later said it was a scam.

The mom, who doesn’t want to reveal her identity, can’t believe a mom would try to allegedly scheme another mom. The mother tells WBRC in late April she thought she was buying six cans of a specific baby formula from another woman on Facebook.

The woman, who supposedly lives in Georgia, even showed her pictures of cans she allegedly had. So the mother bought six cans and sent the woman around $300 through PayPal. She didn’t receive the cans and hasn’t heard from the woman since.

Because of the nationwide baby formula shortage, the Better Business Bureau says crooks are taking advantage of the situation and preying on families.

“Scammers know the items that are in big need and the things that consumers desperately need. When they hear of something that’s in great need, that just opens the door for them to try and work their magic with folks,” said Alex Derencz with BBB of Central & South Alabama.

The BBB says you need to be extra cautious when buying things online. Make sure it’s a secure transaction by looking for “https” on the web page. Always think before you click.

As for the mom who fell victim, she filed a dispute with her credit card company hoping to get her money back.

