Runway extension in the works at Tuscaloosa National Airport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The next time you fly out of the Tuscaloosa National Airport you may see massive amounts of dirt being moved. That’s because the city of Tuscaloosa took a major step in extending the airport’s primary runway.

The logic behind it all is to position the Tuscaloosa National Airport in such a way to welcome even more flights including cargo flights to the region.

Tuscaloosa city leaders approved a deal to pay around two for about 100 acres of land south of the airport. That will be enough to extend the current runway by 1,100 feet. That would make the primary runway to 7,600 feet. It’s important to point out though this won’t happen right away.

“Our challenge is once we know we need something it takes a long time to plan and get that from several to completely paved, so we have to plan years out ahead so having the property... it protects that ability to develop. We don’t know when the runway will be constructed. A lot of our grants are issued FAA grants,” said airport director Jeff Powell.

The final price tag will be in the neighborhood of $25 million dollars, according to Powell.

