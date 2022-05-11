Regions Tradition gets nine-year-extension in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Regions Bank and the PGA Tour Champions announced on May 11 that the Regions Tradition has been extended another nine years at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

This is the third longest extension signed in the Tour’s history. The Regions Tradition has been played in Birmingham since 2016.

“We are grateful to have Regions Bank as part of the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Their long-term commitment to our Tour and the Birmingham community is a clear sign of their support and passion.”

President and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation John Turner says the tournament has raised more than 20 million dollars for local nonprofits.

“Regions Bank has a longstanding commitment to making life better in the communities we serve, and for 30 years, the Regions Tradition has provided a forum for great, hall-of-fame caliber golf and giving back to the community we call home. We’re honored to continue to sponsor this important event,” said Turner.

The 2022 Regions Tradition begins on May 12.

