LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Regions Tradition gets nine-year-extension in Birmingham

Will be played at Greystone Golf and Country Club through 2032
Regions Tradition gets nine-year extension in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Regions Bank and the PGA Tour Champions announced on May 11 that the Regions Tradition has been extended another nine years at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

This is the third longest extension signed in the Tour’s history. The Regions Tradition has been played in Birmingham since 2016.

“We are grateful to have Regions Bank as part of the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Their long-term commitment to our Tour and the Birmingham community is a clear sign of their support and passion.”

President and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation John Turner says the tournament has raised more than 20 million dollars for local nonprofits.

“Regions Bank has a longstanding commitment to making life better in the communities we serve, and for 30 years, the Regions Tradition has provided a forum for great, hall-of-fame caliber golf and giving back to the community we call home. We’re honored to continue to sponsor this important event,” said Turner.

The 2022 Regions Tradition begins on May 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Saban on Hole One
Nick Saban talks golf game at Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am
Source: WBRC video
Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone
Chris Osborne
Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London
FOX Sports: Tom Brady to join as analyst when he retires