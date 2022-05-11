LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Red Mountain Expressway Project will pause for World Games

Project set to be completed in spring of 2023
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are hard at work on the Red Mountain Expressway attempting to make the popular road safer and less congested. The project is still a long way from completion, but it will be paused when the World Games arrives in Birmingham.

Right now traffic has been shifted over to allow for crews to keep working on the new concrete median. It will eventually span from Homewood all the way to 2nd Avenue North, but right now progress can only be seen as far north as 21st Avenue South.


google maps iframe embed

Other signs of progress can be see surrounding the road, much of the bluff is now revealed for the first time in decades as crews work to beautify the express way. Still one thing that remains less than beautiful is US-31′s current condition.

I spoke with ALDOT Area Operations Engineer Dee McDaniel to gain an update on the project, and he stressed that while the project will see more progress prior to the World Games arrival. The roads will not be repaved and striped until after the event.

“The primary focus of the project at this point is to finish the barrier wall and for the contractor to finish the interior bridge rails. They are doing retrofits on those as well and the contractors goal is to have that complete prior the World Games,” said McDaniel

After the World Games, crews will add an additional lane each way between 21st Avenue South and Highland Avenue and then repave and restripe the popular route. The project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

WBRC Gadsden State trucking program
Gadsden State Community College new trucking program
WBRC What's next in Casey White investigation
When will Casey White return to Alabama?
Community safety meetings Mountain Brook
Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings
5 injured in shooting at Hay Court in Tuscaloosa
Hay Court residents speak out about multiple shootings Monday night