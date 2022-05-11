Red Mountain Expressway Project will pause for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are hard at work on the Red Mountain Expressway attempting to make the popular road safer and less congested. The project is still a long way from completion, but it will be paused when the World Games arrives in Birmingham.

Right now traffic has been shifted over to allow for crews to keep working on the new concrete median. It will eventually span from Homewood all the way to 2nd Avenue North, but right now progress can only be seen as far north as 21st Avenue South.

Other signs of progress can be see surrounding the road, much of the bluff is now revealed for the first time in decades as crews work to beautify the express way. Still one thing that remains less than beautiful is US-31′s current condition.

I spoke with ALDOT Area Operations Engineer Dee McDaniel to gain an update on the project, and he stressed that while the project will see more progress prior to the World Games arrival. The roads will not be repaved and striped until after the event.

“The primary focus of the project at this point is to finish the barrier wall and for the contractor to finish the interior bridge rails. They are doing retrofits on those as well and the contractors goal is to have that complete prior the World Games,” said McDaniel

After the World Games, crews will add an additional lane each way between 21st Avenue South and Highland Avenue and then repave and restripe the popular route. The project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2023.

