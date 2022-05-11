LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Popular Food App Waitr hiring for 200 jobs in Birmingham

WBRC Waitr driver gas cards
By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are getting creative to recruit new employees.

Delivery service Waitr announced Tuesday it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Birmingham area. The popular food app has been delivering in the area since 2017.

Waitr spoke with WBRC about the how they were using incentives to attract new delivery drivers.

Any new hire will have access to Waitr’s new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations, the app said.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations said the initiative is to support the company’s delivery drivers as gasoline prices surged in the Birmingham area, as well the entire county.

The GasCard is located within the driver app, allowing them to receive the 5% discount immediately after purchasing a card.

“It would be a MasterCard in your Apple wallet. You would transfer money that you owed with waiter to that wallet, and you’d immediately get 5% on top,” Barnes explained. “We know that prices are still high. We know that it’s difficult for our drivers. That’s why we wanted to make sure we have something tangible but also permanent that we can provide. "

In addition to the GasCard, Waitr is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers, Barnes added.

Waitr said the drivers will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible.

To apply, go to the Waitr website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

WBRC Water meter lids stolen
WBRC Water meter lids stolen
Mountain Brook PD community safety meetings
Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings
Gas prices hurting local lawn care business
High gas prices impacting local lawncare business
WBRC World Games and UAB
WBRC World Games and UAB