Popular Food App Waitr hiring for 200 jobs in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are getting creative to recruit new employees.

Delivery service Waitr announced Tuesday it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Birmingham area. The popular food app has been delivering in the area since 2017.

Waitr spoke with WBRC about the how they were using incentives to attract new delivery drivers.

Any new hire will have access to Waitr’s new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations, the app said.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations said the initiative is to support the company’s delivery drivers as gasoline prices surged in the Birmingham area, as well the entire county.

The GasCard is located within the driver app, allowing them to receive the 5% discount immediately after purchasing a card.

“It would be a MasterCard in your Apple wallet. You would transfer money that you owed with waiter to that wallet, and you’d immediately get 5% on top,” Barnes explained. “We know that prices are still high. We know that it’s difficult for our drivers. That’s why we wanted to make sure we have something tangible but also permanent that we can provide. "

In addition to the GasCard, Waitr is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers, Barnes added.

Waitr said the drivers will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible.

To apply, go to the Waitr website.

