Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department is hosting Community Safety Meetings to educate their community on criminal activity within the city. The meetings also aim to create an open conversation, led by Captain Jason Carmack.

The Mountain Brook Police Department will be hosting Community Safety Meetings. During these meetings it is our aim to... Posted by Mountain Brook Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The meetings will be happening through the month of May at the following times and locations:

May 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Cherokee Bend Elementary School cafeteria

May 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Brookwood Forest Elementary School gymnasium

May 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Crestline Elementary School Auditorium

The information provided at all the meetings will be the same, so plan to the attend the meeting that works best for your schedule and location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.