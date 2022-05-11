LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings

Community safety meetings Mountain Brook
Community safety meetings Mountain Brook(Mountain Brook Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department is hosting Community Safety Meetings to educate their community on criminal activity within the city. The meetings also aim to create an open conversation, led by Captain Jason Carmack.

The Mountain Brook Police Department will be hosting Community Safety Meetings. During these meetings it is our aim to...

Posted by Mountain Brook Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The meetings will be happening through the month of May at the following times and locations:

  • May 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Cherokee Bend Elementary School cafeteria
  • May 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Brookwood Forest Elementary School gymnasium
  • May 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Crestline Elementary School Auditorium

The information provided at all the meetings will be the same, so plan to the attend the meeting that works best for your schedule and location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Chris Osborne
Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London
SSA: Top 10 baby names of 2021
Demolition will soon make way for a mixed used development called "The Star at Uptown" at the...
Project moving forward to replace old Carraway hospital
DJ Burt at Yo' Mama's
New Barons player finds new favorite spot in Birmingham