Minor arrested in Tuscaloosa shooting that injured five

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tuscaloosa that left five people injured.

Authorities say the suspect, who is under 18 years old, has been charged as an adult with five counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and certain person prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to TVC, a suspect opened fire on a group of individuals during an altercation.

One person was reported in critical condition. The remaining sustained non-life threatening injuries. All five are expected to survive.

The suspect is being held on a bond of $336,000.

