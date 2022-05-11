High gas prices impacting local lawncare business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Record high gas prices are causing pain for many at the pump, but it’s hitting businesses that rely on gas even harder.

Green Grounds Lawncare Owner Michael Bice said his fuel expenses have doubled and it is hitting around the busy season. He said they are doing 300 yards a week.

Bice said it costs about $40 to fill up a standing mower and they fill up twice a week. But, Bice said the main expense comes from filling up the equipment trucks and driving from yard to yard. He said they are spending around $1,000 a week on gas and he may have to raise his prices for customers.

“I hate to raise prices,” Bice said. “But, I am having to raise all my guys wages and everything, because groceries are going up. I am trying to keep them happy, so we are definitely planning on raising prices, I’ve just been putting it off. But, I think people are kind of expecting it. The prices of everything are going up.”

Bice said his gas expenses grow even larger depending on the type of work a homeowner needs. He said some tools require mixed gas and that is costing him about $8-9 a gallon right now.

