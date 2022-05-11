LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

High gas prices impacting local lawncare business

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Record high gas prices are causing pain for many at the pump, but it’s hitting businesses that rely on gas even harder.

Green Grounds Lawncare Owner Michael Bice said his fuel expenses have doubled and it is hitting around the busy season. He said they are doing 300 yards a week.

Bice said it costs about $40 to fill up a standing mower and they fill up twice a week. But, Bice said the main expense comes from filling up the equipment trucks and driving from yard to yard. He said they are spending around $1,000 a week on gas and he may have to raise his prices for customers.

“I hate to raise prices,” Bice said. “But, I am having to raise all my guys wages and everything, because groceries are going up. I am trying to keep them happy, so we are definitely planning on raising prices, I’ve just been putting it off. But, I think people are kind of expecting it. The prices of everything are going up.”

Bice said his gas expenses grow even larger depending on the type of work a homeowner needs. He said some tools require mixed gas and that is costing him about $8-9 a gallon right now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

WBRC Waitr driver gas cards
Popular Food App Waitr hiring for 200 jobs in Birmingham
Mountain Brook PD community safety meetings
Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings
WBRC World Games and UAB
WBRC World Games and UAB
WBRC Waitr driver gas cards
WBRC Waitr driver gas cards