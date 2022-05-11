Garbage piling up in a Cottondale neighborhood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nothing ruins spring blossoms like overflowing garbage, and that is precisely what’s going on in a neighborhood in Cottondale in Tuscaloosa County. It’s apparently been issue for some time now.

Take a walk on Peterson Loop Road and you’ll find at least seven garbage cans filled to the brim, and homeowners are really getting fed up.

“Very, very irritated,” said Lisa Edgell.

Edgell has taken about all she can stomach.

“It’s really disgusting. I really don’t know, makes me wonder what they’re doing,” she said.

Edgell’s Waste Management garbage can is filled up along with everybody else’s on Peterson Loop Road. Edgell says it’s gotten so bad she’s resorted to burning her garbage in her backyard.

“Right here is where we burn,” she pointed out to WBRC reporter Bryan Henry.

Edgell will likely have to light it up again later this week.

“Probably two to three bags a week,” she said.

According to Lisa Edgell, she’s lost count the number of times she’s called Waste Management, and what’s even more troubling is she gets told something different every time she calls.

“I get a different excuse,” Edgell claimed.

Bryan: “Ranging from what to what?”

“They have a lack of workers, they’re going to get it tomorrow morning and they never show up,” she said.

WBRC reached out to the company with a list of four key questions. The company didn’t provide any answers but submitted the following statement:

”Waste Management is dedicated to providing our customers safe and efficient service. While we recognize there was a delay this week, the delays have been remedied and service issues resolved. We appreciate the opportunity to service the residents of Tuscaloosa County.”

“I mean I don’t know what else to say. They just need to come and get it,” said Edgell.

For now Lisa Edgell continues wait for the next pickup and tend to her backyard bonfire of garbage burning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.