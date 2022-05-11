First Alert for highs approaching 90° in some spots Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the morning dry with comfortable temperatures. We have a wide range in temperatures. East Alabama remains cooler with most spots in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures warm into the lower 60s in west Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We are sandwiched between two weather systems. We have stormy weather across the Central United States. There’s an area of low pressure spinning off the East Coast that could enhance rain chances for the Carolinas and Georgia by the end of the week. We should remain mostly dry this afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s. A few spots in west Alabama could approach 90°F this afternoon. Humidity levels may end up a little higher today, but they should back down by tomorrow and Friday as drier air filters into the state. Models hint that northerly flow could bring us extra clouds late this evening and tonight. There’s a small chance we could see isolated showers develop after 6 PM, but most of us will remain dry. Rain chance today only at 10%. Temperatures this evening will likely cool into the 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday’s Forecast: We could start tomorrow morning off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 60s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out before 9 AM in west Alabama, but most of us will likely remain dry. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Slightly Cooler Friday: The area of low pressure off the Southeast coast will likely move into Georgia and the Carolinas Friday. With northeasterly winds moving in, temperatures could trend a few degrees cooler. We’ll likely wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should end up partly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower mainly in east Alabama, but most of us will likely stay dry. You’ll need to water the plants for the rest of this week.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be very warm and mostly dry. Rain chances remain isolated at 20%. Best chance for isolated showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Morning lows are likely to cool into the lower 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. You will need a hat, sunglasses, and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside for over 30 minutes this weekend. Weather should be mostly dry for the USFL games at Protective Stadium. The Total Lunar Eclipse will occur Sunday night. We should have decent viewing of the eclipse Sunday evening between 9 PM and Midnight with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chance Sunday evening around 20%. If you watch the eclipse, make sure you take pictures and submit them through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. We would love to show those pictures on television Monday.

Next Big Thing: With a dry pattern around, it’s becoming difficult to find a day where we have a good chance for showers and storms. Models are hinting at a weak cold front trying to move into Alabama next Monday. We’ll introduce a 20-30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Monday, but it isn’t a guarantee that you’ll see rain. The front will likely stall and dissipate Monday with no sign of cool air returning for next week. High temperatures look to remain well above average with highs in the lower 90s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances remain very limited at 10-20%. You’ll likely have to water the yard going into next week as I see no signs of organized rainfall. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday.

