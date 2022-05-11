LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Department of Defense responds to U.S. Space Command movement criticism

$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command(WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Defense released its report on the investigation into the process used by the Air Force to choose Huntsville as the permanent home of Space Command.

The report found, “that the process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville, Alabama, as the preferred permanent location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters complied with law and policy, and was reasonable in identifying Huntsville as the preferred permanent location.”

READ MORE: Department of Defense begins evaluation for U.S. Space Command HQ in Huntsville

The report also says the actions directed by the Secretary of Defense followed both Federal Law and DoD policy. Of all the criteria used to select Huntsville, almost all were reasonable and accurate.

This is just one of two federal investigations into whether Huntsville’s selection was fair. The U.S. Government Accountability Office is also performing an investigation into the selection process. Its report is expected over the next few weeks. Read the full evaluation here.

READ MORE: U.S. Space Command to be headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Railroad Crossing Concerns
Street at Tuscaloosa train crossing to remain open despite some concerns
Railroad Crossing Concerns
Railroad Crossing Concerns
Regional Signing Day
Regional Signing Day preview in Tuscaloosa
Regional Signing Day
Regional Signing Day
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte