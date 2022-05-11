Crews cleaning up after flooding at Birmingham City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office say that maintenance crews are assessing the damage done from flooding at Birmingham City Hall on May 11, 2022.

City business will continue as usual on May 12, but only departments in the basement, first and second floors will have in person service.

Visitors must use the stairs, and elevators will not be accessible to the public.

