Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham golfer is getting to play on the biggest stage in his career in London.

Team USA Golfer, Chris Osborne, is thrilled to not only represent his city of Birmingham, but the United States in an adaptive golf tournament where he’ll battle the best in the world.

Osborne re-learned the sport he’s played since he was 12 years old, after a motorcycle crash in 2004 left him with one leg.

“I would certainly say I am a much better player than I was prior to 2004,” Osborne said.

His golf game speaks for itself. Osborne is one of 16 players selected to represent Team USA in the 2022 Cairns Cup in London, known as the Ryder Cup of adaptive golf.

“We had a team meeting and after the meeting we prayed and started chanting ‘USA! USA!’ so everybody is just hyped and ready to play,” Osborne said.

Osborne and his teammates tee off against 16 European golfers Wednesday in round one.

“You can feel the tension starting to turn a little bit because the captains have laid out their strategies,” Osborne said.

Right now the cup sits with Europe--Osborne said it’s time for Team USA to bring it home.

“In match play, the only thing you have to do is beat the person in front of you, the scores are not as important as winning the individual hole,” Osborne said.

Now Osborne wants to win, but said the sweetest victory is showing the world disability is not inability.

“My motto is if I can just show one person they can live a happy and productive life and find something, it might not be golf, but find that one something that will carry them through and sustain them in living a happy and successful life, I’ve done my job,” Osborne said.

