Birmingham Water Works: Thieves are consistently stealing water meter lids

WBRC Water meter lids stolen
By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Birmingham Water Works meter lids have been stolen, according to the utility company.

The thieves were likely going after the iron lids to sell them.

Ron NeSmith had lived in his Sun Valley neighborhood for 25 years and said while mowing his lawn, he noticed the lid missing.

“This is the first time property has been taken,” NeSmith said.

NeSmith said he also noticed several neighbors were hit as well.

“There’s five that I know of on this block,” NeSmith said.

The meters NeSmith believed were stolen for scrap metal.

“Selling them as scrap metal for about $10 a lid,” he speculated.

The holes now in the ground are a concern.

“It’s irritating for the most part. If I happen to drive off in it with my lawnmower, that might get a little exciting. And it could be kids running along here that could fall into them,” he said.

NeSmith said he contacted Birmingham Water Works and since it’s on city property, he said he expected them to cover the cost to replace the lids.

Birmingham Water Works told WBRC they were aware of the issue and sent this statement:

WBRC followed up with Birmingham Water Works about the costs and timeline repairs. We will update this story when we hear back.

