BBB of North Alabama Cullman Shred Day

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host Cullman Shred Day on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the King Edward Plaza Shopping Center.

This shredding event is a quick and easy drive-thru set up.

The following FREE services will be available:

Document Shredding: Only paper documents will be accepted. Please remove all other materials such as cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders. There is a limit of 3 large trash bags or file storage boxes per vehicle.

Drug Take Back: Cullman Police Department will be onsite to collect prescription and over-the-counter medications. Needles are not accepted.

In addition, donations of non-perishable food will be collected to benefit Cullman Caring for Kids.

For more information, call (256) 734-8209.

