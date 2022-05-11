LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

BBB of North Alabama Cullman Shred Day

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host Cullman Shred Day on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the King Edward Plaza Shopping Center.

This shredding event is a quick and easy drive-thru set up.

The following FREE services will be available:

  • Document Shredding: Only paper documents will be accepted. Please remove all other materials such as cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders. There is a limit of 3 large trash bags or file storage boxes per vehicle.
  • Drug Take Back: Cullman Police Department will be onsite to collect prescription and over-the-counter medications. Needles are not accepted.

In addition, donations of non-perishable food will be collected to benefit Cullman Caring for Kids.

For more information, call (256) 734-8209.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Mountain Brook PD community safety meetings
Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings
Chris Osborne
Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London
SSA: Top 10 baby names of 2021
Demolition will soon make way for a mixed used development called "The Star at Uptown" at the...
Project moving forward to replace old Carraway hospital