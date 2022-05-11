Arrest in Alabaster pharmacy robbery

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man was charged in a pharmacy robbery in Alabaster, according to Alabaster Police.

Officers said Hakim Abella Lemma, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested on the charge of pharmacy robbery, and Lemma was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

At about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Alabaster officers responded to a local pharmacy on a call of an armed robbery in progress.

Lemma was apprehended by the Leeds Police Department on Interstate 20 approximately one hour after the robbery occurred, according to Alabaster Police.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries sustained during the robbery,” said Detective Brewer. “We greatly appreciate the assistance of all agencies who assisted, and a special thanks to the Leeds Police Department for their assistance in the apprehension of this suspect.”

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed in the future. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at (205) 664-6850 or (205) 663-7401.

