Tuscaloosa vehicle theft suspect captured after interstate pursuit

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers apprehended a vehicle theft suspect after a pursuit that ended in Greene County.

Police say the victim went to pick up a to-go order from the Smoothie King on the Strip around 9:45 a.m. He walked back outside to find that his 2015 Land Rover had been stolen. Using GPS, he was able to see the vehicle was traveling west on Interstate 59/20.

Alabama State Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle near the 52 mile marker. The driver eventually stopped at the Knoxville exit, and ran into the woods alongside the interstate, according to police.

Officers conducted an extensive search before apprehending 23-year-old Stone Michael McDowell, of Tuscaloosa.

Police say McDowell was charged with first-degree theft and transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

