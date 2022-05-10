LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dunnavant Valley Road reopens after crash

Authorities tell us two vehicles were involved,
Authorities tell us two vehicles were involved,(MGN/WGEM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash that has part of Dunnavant Valley Road closed.

Authorities tell us two vehicles were involved and one person was airlifted to a hospital. Two patients were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

pirate bay
add google map to my website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Stone Michael McDowell, 23.
Tuscaloosa vehicle theft suspect captured after interstate pursuit
Patrick Darnell Campos, 39.
Man arrested after stealing vehicles in Tuscaloosa Co.
K-9 Zenna
Retired Pelham PD K-9 Zenna dies
IV contrast shortage affecting hospitals in Alabama