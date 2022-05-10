TRAFFIC ALERT: Dunnavant Valley Road reopens after crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash that has part of Dunnavant Valley Road closed.

Authorities tell us two vehicles were involved and one person was airlifted to a hospital. Two patients were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

