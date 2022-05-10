Top 10 most targeted cars in AL: Did your car make the list?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police told us car thefts are up almost 6% from this time last year.

So, we’re On Your Side with the most common cars crooks are after and how to avoid becoming a victim.

According to the most recent data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau in 2020, the top three most targeted vehicles in Alabama were the Chevrolet Full Size Pick-up, followed by the Ford Full Size Pick-up, then the Nissan Altima. For a full list, click here.

The NICB said always use common sense, like locking your doors and closing your windows.

You could even invest in a tracking system.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said it’s always important to make sure you’re covered.

“A lot of people, they just go sign up for insurance because they know they need insurance, he said. “They don’t take the time to read through and completely understand and ask questions to understand what type of coverage they have, what is covered and what is not covered, what they need and what they don’t need.”

For more tips on how to keep your car safe, click here.

