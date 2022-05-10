LawCall
SSA: Top 10 baby names of 2021

(Baton Rouge General)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new name has landed among the top 10 for boys, according to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) newly released list of the most popular names for 2021.

Theodore joined the top 10 list, replacing Alexander from 2020, the agency said.

“Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time - welcome to the club “Teddy!” the agency said in a press release. The two top names – Olivia for girls and Liam for boys – have held the top spots since 2019.

Social Security began tracking the popularity of baby names in 1997, based on information provided to the agency when a child is born. You can visit this website to see how popular your name was last year.

Here are 2021′s most popular baby names for boys:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Theodore

Here are 2021′s most popular baby names for girls:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

