Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court

Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices, ensuring they and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, ensuring the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes. The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.

Protests have erupted in front of the Supreme Court and around the country after a leaked draft opinion suggested a majority of conservatives on the court are prepared to end the constitutional right to an abortion from the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling.

The Senate is gearing up for a vote that would codify abortion rights into federal law. (CNN, POOL, KSHB, FOX NEWS SUNDAY, CONGRESS.GOV, SENATE TV)

The legislation is a technical change that allows Supreme Court law enforcement to provide around-the-clock security to immediate family members, in line with protection for certain people in the executive and legislative branches. It was sponsored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Cornyn said threats to Supreme Court justices and their families are “disgraceful” and attempts to intimidate the independence of the judiciary branch shouldn’t be tolerated.

“The House must take up and pass it immediately,” Cornyn said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

