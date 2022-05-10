LawCall
Retired Pelham PD K-9 Zenna dies

K-9 Zenna
K-9 Zenna(Pelham Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Retired Pelham Police K-9 Zenna has died.

The Pelham Police Department posted on Facebook that K-9 Zenna suffered some health setbacks since her retirement in September 2021. Officers said she was with her handler and surrounded by other members of the K-9 unit until the end.

Zenna, who officers also called the Pelham Princess, did 1,128 searches in her career that resulted in 409 arrests, and she helped take drugs off the streets.

The post said, “Zenna will be deeply missed by all of us here at Pelham PD.”

EOW: May 10, 2022 - It is with great sadness that we inform you that retired Pelham Police K-9 Zenna has died. K-9 Zenna...

Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

