Retired Pelham PD K-9 Zenna dies

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Retired Pelham Police K-9 Zenna has died.

The Pelham Police Department posted on Facebook that K-9 Zenna suffered some health setbacks since her retirement in September 2021. Officers said she was with her handler and surrounded by other members of the K-9 unit until the end.

Zenna, who officers also called the Pelham Princess, did 1,128 searches in her career that resulted in 409 arrests, and she helped take drugs off the streets.

The post said, “Zenna will be deeply missed by all of us here at Pelham PD.”

EOW: May 10, 2022 - It is with great sadness that we inform you that retired Pelham Police K-9 Zenna has died. K-9 Zenna... Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.