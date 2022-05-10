LawCall
Project moving forward to replace old Carraway hospital

WBRC Carraway hospital demo
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Demolition will soon make way for a mixed used development called “The Star at Uptown” at the old Carraway hospital site. Monday, the city’s budget and finance committee cleared the way for the demolition of the old site. The full council is scheduled to vote May 17. Among other things, the city is releasing $4.1 million in incentives that were approved by the council in 2020.

Sounds of demolition will be music to the ears of longtime Druid Hills residents Amie Evans.

“Too excited. All my neighbors are excited. We can’t wait!” Evans said.

Housing, offices, shops and restaurants will be built on the old hospital site. Evans would like to see her neighborhood thriving again.

“We’d like to see new homes developed and employment for people. It’s just going to revitalize that area and bring it back to life,” Evans said.

We’re told the original hospital building will be cleaned out and converted into attainable multi-family housing. Corporate Realty says single family homes will also be built on the northern end of the property. Neighbors are hoping it will help attract younger families to the area.

“Because all of us older residents are passing away and not able to do what we used to do. We need some young people to bring it back to life,” Evans said.

We’re told the iconic star that sits atop the hospital will be preserved.

Corporate Realty has been working with Druid Hills and other neighborhoods in North Birmingham keeping them up to date on the project. Several structures will be torn down by the summer with demo will continue for the rest of the year.

