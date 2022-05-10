New Barons player finds new favorite spot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -DJ Burt may never leave Alabama after finding a good boot store and Yo’ Mama’s.

“I’m in heaven,” Burt said.

All it took was Yo’ Mama’s famous chicken and waffles to make the newest Baron fall in love with Birmingham.

It’s the North Carolina native’s first time in the Magic City, but the southern food spread at Yo’ Mama’s makes him feel right at home.

“Tastes like my grandmas,” Burt said.

The fourth round pick out of high school made two purchases when the Barons called him up!

“I went to Tecovas and purchased me some boots,” Burt said.

And a fishing pole.

“I like to catch crappy, clean them and have a nice little fish fry with the family,” he added.

This grab won’t go on the Baron’s official stat sheet, but should be noted Burt’s biggest off-the-field catch is a six and a half pound bass.

“Be very patient, if you’re not patient, you’re not going to like bass fishing,” Burt said.

Patience was not practiced while devouring the waffles.

“The sauce has like a buttery taste to it,” Burt said.

Yo’ Mama’s hit a home run with this breakfast-loving Baron.

“I will definitely be back,” Burt said.

Burt left full, happy and ready to meet Barons fans at the ball park!

“Just come to the game, get a baseball for autographs, just come out and support the team,” Burt said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.