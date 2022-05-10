LawCall
Man in his 50s struck, killed by train in Tuscaloosa

Train tracks stock image
(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in his 50s died after he was struck by a train in Tuscaloosa Tuesday, May 10, 2022, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

TPD officers said they were called to the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and 39th Avenue East at 3:37 p.m. at the request of Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Officers said a train struck the man while he was walking along the tracks. Officers arrived to find the man had died at the scene.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit will investigate.

