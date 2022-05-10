Man in his 50s struck, killed by train in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in his 50s died after he was struck by a train in Tuscaloosa Tuesday, May 10, 2022, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

TPD officers said they were called to the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and 39th Avenue East at 3:37 p.m. at the request of Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Officers said a train struck the man while he was walking along the tracks. Officers arrived to find the man had died at the scene.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit will investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.